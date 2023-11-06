A Look At Young And The Restless Vet Tammin Sursok's Sobriety Journey

In the caption to the video celebrating her first year of sobriety, Tammin Surok started by saying that she had been considering being sober for a long time but never felt like her relationship with alcohol was that destructive. However, she recalled that during the week, she couldn't wait to have a drink at the weekend to relax. Sursok also opened up in the post about some of her concerns about abstaining from alcohol but explained that it was all worth it in the end.

"I'm not gonna lie, a 'sober life' I was afraid of. How am I going to go to parties and fit in? How am I going to have fun? How am I going to feel energy and dance? What will everyone think of me? But I can honestly say, not only have I felt more joy, more happiness, more connection, but I've felt it in a greater way."

Sursok continued in the caption by reaching out to her followers and offering advice and support to people who might be going through their own journey with alcohol and a sober lifestyle. She also pointed out another perk of staying sober at parties: no hangover!