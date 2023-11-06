Prince William Once Reached Out To Famous True Crime Survivors Who Looked To Him For Hope

William, Prince of Wales is a patron of various charities and organizations, with his projects ranging from secret missions to aid the homeless to animal conservation. But while we're used to him making an appearance at various events or using his platform to champion their causes, it's not often the prince reaches out directly to offer his support.

Journalist Kristy Wark has divulged that, after she interviewed Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus — two of the three women kidnapped and held against their will by Ariel Castro for 10 years in Cleveland, Ohio — in 2015 for BBC Newsnight, she was contacted by Prince William. "I received a letter from Prince William a week later, asking if he could write to the girls. That was great," Wark explained (via Daily Mail). The prince reportedly wanted to pen a personal missive to all three women who suffered at the hands of Castro: Berry, DeJesus, and Michelle Knight.

Fox News reports that neither Prince William's team nor Wark could be contacted to reveal if the letters were actually ever written and sent. However, we do know why William may have felt compelled to reach out to the women.

