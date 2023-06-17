The Biggest Mishaps At Prince William And Kate Middleton's Wedding

The wedding of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, was a historical day. They tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey before millions of viewers around the world. The wedding itself, and all of the details surrounding it, have lived on in cultural conversations for many different reasons. For one thing, the later animosity between William and Prince Harry seems that much more sad when people recall how close they seemed on William's big day.

But not all details are regrettable. In fact, fan fascination has escalated around their wedding after Catherine's dress reveal went viral on TikTok over a decade after the nuptials. People are still fascinated by the wedding of the century. In fact, even Catherine's bouquet was more meaningful than we initially thought. Each of the flowers and foliage in the bouquet had special meaning for both the Middleton family and the royal family. There was even sweet William in the arrangement, fittingly enough. So it's clear that every detail was carefully planned and orchestrated.

While the event appeared to be a picture-perfect day, there were actually several mishaps that took place. But it didn't ruin our delightful memories of the day. The blunders only added to the charm of the day. Hey, even a royal wedding doesn't always go perfectly.