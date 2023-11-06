Here's What The Cast Of The Devil Wears Prada Looks Like Today
"The Devil Wears Prada," the debut novel of Lauren Weisberger, a former Vogue employee and assistant to the magazine's famed editor-and-chief Anna Wintour, was published in 2003. It shot to the New York Times Best Seller List, and by 2006, it was adapted into a film. Like the book, the film "The Devil Wears Prada" was a major success. It tells the story of a young writer who takes a job as the assistant to the editor-in-chief of a major fashion magazine. Sound familiar?
Well over a decade after its release, the film remains popular in the United States, and there's still plenty of online discourse over who the story's real villain is. "The Devil Wears Prada" is still relevant for several reasons — including its striking fashion, well-written dialogue, and story about young women finding a balance between their personal life and their career goals — but chief among them is the cast. This film had bonafide acting legends alongside burgeoning Hollywood stars, all of whom are still working in the industry as of 2023. Here's what the cast of "The Devil Wears Prada" looks like today.
Anne Hathaway is doing some television
Anne Hathaway played Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada," an aspiring journalist who moved to New York City to pursue her dream career and took a job at a fashion magazine despite having no prior knowledge of the industry nor, according to her new colleagues, any fashion sense. When "The Devil Wears Prada" premiered, Hathaway was already known in Hollywood for her work in films like the two "The Princess Diaries" movies, "Ella Enchanted," and "Brokeback Mountain." Since "The Devil Wears Prada," Hathaway has had an incredibly successful acting career with roles in projects such as 2010's "Alice in Wonderland," 2012's "Les Misérables" (for which she won her Oscar), and 2018's "Ocean's Eight." In recent years, Hathaway has done a mix of film and television work, acting in series such as "Modern Love" in 2019, "Solos" in 2021, and "WeCrashed" in 2022.
Fans of "The Devil Wears Prada" were delighted in 2022 when Hathaway arrived at a New York Fashion Week show wearing an outfit awfully reminiscent of one of her iconic looks in the film. Hathaway wore a black turtle neck and brown leather jacket with her hair in a half-ponytail and straight-across bangs, just as she wears in the final scene of the movie.
Meryl Streep is being selective with which projects she acts in
Meryl Streep played the titular character in "The Devil Wears Prada." And no, she wasn't just referred to as the devil — her character had a name. Streep played the fictitious Runway Magazine's icy editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs' boss. Streep was already an icon when she got the role in "The Devil Wears Prada." Her acting career had spanned decades, and she already had two Oscars (she'd go on to earn another nomination for "The Devil Wears Prada"). Streep continued her legendary acting career after wrapping the film, and some of her most notable works since include 2008's "Mamma Mia!", 2011's "The Iron Lady" (for which she garnered her third Oscar), and the 2019 miniseries "Big Little Lies."
Given that anyone in Hollywood would be delighted to work with Streep, she's now able to be very selective when it comes to the roles she takes on. Streep only had one acting credit in 2021, the star-studded film "Don't Look Up," and none in 2022. But the acclaimed actor returned to the silver screen in 2023 with the series "Extrapolations," as well as a 10-episode arc in the third season of the Hulu hit "Only Murders in the Building."
Emily Blunt was in one of the biggest films of 2023
In "The Devil Wears Prada," Emily Blunt played Emily, Miranda Priestly's first assistant who wanted nothing more in life than to travel to Paris with her boss for Fashion Week (and really, who can blame her?). While Blunt's character was totally in the loop on all things fashion, the actor who played her doesn't quite share that sensibility. As Blunt told Harper's Bazaar in a 2023 interview, "I adore fashion, but it's not really my world. It can be quite an intimidating crowd, and I sometimes feel a bit on the outside of it." Her confession only further cements how great her performance was in "The Devil Wears Prada."
Blunt's turn in the film was near the beginning of her career, and it ended up being her breakout role. Since then, she's been in a variety of projects spanning multiple genres, like 2011's "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" and 2014's "Edge of Tomorrow." In 2023, Blunt had a role in one of the biggest films of the year, "Oppenheimer," which famously opened the same weekend as another one of the biggest films of the year, "Barbie."
Stanley Tucci is the internet's favorite cook
Stanley Tucci played the lovely Nigel in "The Devil Wears Prada," a fashion expert and Andy Sachs' first friend at Runway magazine. Tucci, an Oscar nominee, has had an illustrious acting career since the mid-'80s, and it certainly didn't slow down after "The Devil Wears Prada." He's since starred in films like 2009's "Julie & Julia" (opposite his "Prada" co-star, Meryl Streep), 2012's "The Hunger Games" and its sequels, and 2020's "The Witches" (alongside his other "Prada" co-star, Anne Hathaway).
While Tucci has certainly stayed busy acting, he's also pursued another talent: Cooking. After being diagnosed with oral cancer, Tucci became passionate about food, and he has shared that passion with audiences through several mediums: The actor wrote a memoir, "Taste: My Life Through Food;" hosted his own food show, "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy;" created his own line of cookware; and began filming cooking tutorials for his social media channels, quickly becoming the internet's favorite celebrity cook in the process. "Food not only feeds me, it enriches me," Tucci wrote in his memoir. "All of me. Mind, body, and soul."
Adrian Grenier isn't quite as busy acting as he used to be
Adrian Grenier played Nate in "The Devil Wears Prada," Andy Sachs' boyfriend who was working as a cook in New York City and became fed up with Andy's transformation while she was working at Runway. Grenier had been acting for years when he joined the cast of "The Devil Wears Prada," and he was starring in the hit HBO show "Entourage" at the time, which aired until 2011. Grenier spent the next decade of his career acting in projects like 2015's "Entourage" movie and the 2021 miniseries "Clickbait."
In recent years, Grenier has taken a pause from acting to pursue a career in ecology. The actor has long been passionate about the environment, and he's using his passion to educate others on issues like climate change. One way he's enacting change is through his role as the Chief Earth Advocate for World View, a space tourism company. "This role as Chief Earth Advocate, it is really an invitation for people to reflect on their relationship to each other and their role to help and heal the planet," Grenier said in an interview with "Today." "If we can get to a critical mass of awareness, we can actually change the world," he added.
Rich Sommer has been doing some children's television
Rich Sommer played Doug in "The Devil Wears Prada," a corporate research analyst and friend of Andy Sachs. "The Devil Wears Prada" was one of Sommer's very first acting jobs, and he went on to have a prominent role in every episode of the hit AMC show "Mad Men." After that show ended in 2015, Sommer found work in multiple films and TV series, including the Netflix original "GLOW," which ended in 2019, and "In the Dark," which ended in 2020. Sommer also was cast in the 2022 series "Minx."
While Sommer has continued live acting, he's also dabbled in voice acting in recent years, particularly in the children's television space. Sommer had a part in the 2016 TV show "Elena of Avalor" and the 2022 series "Firebuds" and "Alice's Wonderland Bakery." "Until I became an actor, I wanted to be a cartoonist," Sommer told Awards Daily. It was something that I was drawn to and that mixed with a real love of talk radio ... That's a long answer to say that I have always had a passion for it but now I am getting to do more of it," he added.
Tracie Thoms has been all over television
Fresh off her 2005 role in the film adaptation of the hit musical "Rent," Tracie Thoms played Lily in "The Devil Wears Prada," Andy Sachs' best friend and eventual moral compass. Though Thoms hasn't gotten quite the recognition that some of her "Prada" co-stars have, she's been steadily working in Hollywood since the beginning of her career, particularly in television. While filming "The Devil Wears Prada," Thoms had a prominent role in the series "Cold Case," which she stayed on until its end in 2010. Since then she's had guest spots and recurring roles alike in TV series like "Suits," "The Good Wife," "The Mindy Project," and "Criminal Minds," all throughout the 2010s.
Notably, Thoms had a starring role in the Apple TV+ series "Truth Be Told," which ended in 2023, as well as the series "9-1-1," a show she's particularly fond of, which was renewed for a seventh season set to air in 2024. "It was like every genre of movie and TV show in one episode," Thoms said to Entertainment Weekly of a 2022 episode of "9-1-1." "You had action, you had drama, you had rom-com, you had some steamy scenes — all kinds of stuff, all in one hour."
Simon Baker has been in multiple films
In "The Devil Wears Prada," Simon Baker played Christian Thompson, a freelance writer and a love interest of Andy Sachs. After "Prada," Baker was cast in the role for which he's perhaps best known: Patrick Jane in "The Mentalist." The series ended in 2015, and since then, Baker has been in films like "Here and Now" in 2018, "High Ground" in 2020, and "Limbo" in 2023.
For many people, "The Devil Wears Prada" is a comfort film, one that can be rewatched ad nauseam without any movie fatigue. Baker, as he shared in a 2021 interview with "Good Morning America," is not one of those people. In fact, he's never even seen the film. "I just haven't gotten around to it," Baker said as to why he's never watched it. "I was working when the premiere happened on another film, so I didn't get to go to it," Baker added, noting that he doesn't enjoy watching himself on film.
Daniel Sunjata has been in several television shows
Daniel Sunjata played James Holt in "The Devil Wears Prada," a fashion designer who hosted the party where Christian Thompson and Andy Sachs met. When "Prada" premiered, Sunjata was already well into his acting career and had a recurring role in the series "Rescue Me," which ended in 2011. Throughout the 2010s, Sunjata acted in multiple films and TV series, including 2013's "Graceland," 2018's "Manifest," and 2021's "Power Book II: Ghost."
Sunjata has also had roles in iconic shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Sex and the City," the latter of which he said was a major career boost. "That show at that time was so visible," Sunjata said in an interview with "The Real." "I probably got recognized more for that one episode of 'Sex and the City' than anything else for a few years," he added. The actor also noted that, if given the chance, he'd love to reprise his role for the show's reboot, "And Just Like That..."
David Marshall Grant has been a busy producer
David Marshall Grant had a small role in "The Devil Wears Prada" as Andy Sachs' father, who visited his daughter in New York City in an effort to convince her to quit her job at Runway. While Grant has certainly had a fruitful acting career both on screen and on stage — he was busy on Broadway for about two decades at the end of the 20th century, even garnering a Tony nomination along the way — he's arguably been most successful as a writer and producer. Grant has worked behind the scenes on hit shows like "Brothers & Sisters," "Smash," "Nashville," and "A Million Little Things," the last of which ended in 2023.
Grant has noted how the shift in his career coincided with a shift in his personal life when he accepted his sexuality. "I tried so hard to be something I wasn't — a heterosexual movie star — and I ended up being who I was, a gay man who was a writer and actor," Grant said in a 2022 interview with Philadelphia Gay News, which came on the heels of his 2022 Christmas film "Spoiler Alert."
James Naughton was in a couple of episodes of the Sex and the City reboot
James Naughton played Stephen in "The Devil Wears Prada," Miranda Priestly's husband who, despite not being seen much in the film, is repeatedly upset about her busy work schedule. Naughton might also be an actor who you know you've seen but you're not sure where. While the actor hasn't had many big starring roles on screen, he's had parts in quite a few projects. After "The Devil Wears Prada," Naughton appeared in episodes of "Gossip Girl" from 2009 to 2012, 2015's "The Affair," and 2021's "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..."
While he's had success acting on screen, Naughton has perhaps been most successful on stage. Naughton is a Broadway veteran who's both acted in and directed multiple productions, most notably 1990's "City of Angels" and 1997's "Chicago," both of which he won Tony Awards for. "People always ask you the question, 'Which do you prefer? Working on the stage or working in front of a camera?' I've always answered saying, 'Whichever one I'm not doing at the moment is the one I'd rather be doing,'" Naughton said in an interview with Broadway World about his stage and film acting careers.
Gisele Bündchen is living her best single life
Yes, you read that correctly — Gisele Bündchen was in "The Devil Wears Prada." Bündchen had a small role as Serena, Emily's friend and co-worker at Runway, who went from making fun of Andy Sachs' fashion choices to complimenting her look. Bündchen's acting career, unsurprisingly, hasn't been comparable to any of her former "Prada" co-stars. The only acting role she had after the film, aside from modeling in commercials, was in the 2010 animated series "Gisele & the Green Team." But Bündchen has certainly excelled in her modeling career, continuing to be one of the world's top models.
In recent years, Bündchen has also made headlines for her public divorce from her ex-husband Tom Brady. The two split in 2022 after over a decade of marriage. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," Bündchen told Vanity Fair of her past relationship. It seems that her divorce was the best thing for Bündchen, though, at least financially. The model has fully resumed her career since her split from Brady, and according to experts, Bündchen has earned millions from her return.