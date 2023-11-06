Meet Ariana Madix's Post-Scandoval Boyfriend, Daniel Wai
Anyone with even a passing interest in "Vanderpump Rules" has heard of Scandoval — or, Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with her friend and fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss. Madix was never the same after Scandoval, but now she has found a new love.
According to Us Weekly, Madix and her new beau were first seen together at Coachella in April 2023. The man in question is Daniel Wai, a fitness coach with over 75,000 Instagram followers as of November 2023. He owns his own business named Daniel Wai Fitness (also called DW Fitness on his website). He lives and works in New York, but he offers personal training virtually as well.
Prior to entering the world of personal training, Wai studied computer science and business, which led him to a career in consulting. When he took and passed the National Strength and Conditioning Association's certified personal trainer exam, he worked both as a trainer and a consultant. "However the few hours daily I was spending with my clients that I was training changed my entire outlook on life," Wai said on the About section of his site. He now trains full-time and has taken additional tests to earn new certifications in the field. "Training to me is not just a profession but a labor of love and dedication," he said.
Daniel Wai and Ariana Madix have a long-distance relationship
It seems that Daniel Wai and Ariana Madix's relationship moved more quickly than expected. An insider told People in May 2023 that after Madix learned about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' secret relationship, Wai and Madix met at a wedding in Mexico.
"At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling but they have a special bond," the insider said of the couple. "Even though he lives in New York City, they've been able to make it work." Madix lives in California and spoke about the benefits of being in a long-distance relationship with Access Hollywood, stating how it allows her and Wai to bond "purely on a mental and emotional level as opposed to us being physically together all the time."
The source for People added, "It's happening faster than [Madix] thought but [Wai] treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy." As a bonus, her friends seem to get along with him, too.
Daniel Wai shared posts about Ariana Madix on social media
When the "Vanderpump Rules" cast took a trip to San Francisco, Daniel Wai went along with Ariana Madix and he was featured in some of the Instagram posts and stories of the stars (via People). He shared a clip on Instagram of him and Ariana riding a cable car, captioning it, "Riding around SF."
In addition to training and fitness, one of Wai's passions seems to be cooking. He has posted recipe videos on social media before, including one where he's baking a chicken and pesto dish with tomatoes on the side. He has two Instagram highlights dedicated to cooking called "Meal Prep" and "Monday Meals." Other Instagram highlights featured on his account include "Travel" and "Kicks and Gear" (which includes photos of and unboxing videos of sneakers).
Wai has not shied away from sharing his affections for Madix online either. He made a photo and video compilation of their time at Coachella that included many sweet snapshots and clips of Madix. The trainer also shared a video of him and Madix meeting in Chicago for a romantic trip with the caption, "Just a dinner date in the middle."