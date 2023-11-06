Meet Ariana Madix's Post-Scandoval Boyfriend, Daniel Wai

Anyone with even a passing interest in "Vanderpump Rules" has heard of Scandoval — or, Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with her friend and fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss. Madix was never the same after Scandoval, but now she has found a new love.

According to Us Weekly, Madix and her new beau were first seen together at Coachella in April 2023. The man in question is Daniel Wai, a fitness coach with over 75,000 Instagram followers as of November 2023. He owns his own business named Daniel Wai Fitness (also called DW Fitness on his website). He lives and works in New York, but he offers personal training virtually as well.

Prior to entering the world of personal training, Wai studied computer science and business, which led him to a career in consulting. When he took and passed the National Strength and Conditioning Association's certified personal trainer exam, he worked both as a trainer and a consultant. "However the few hours daily I was spending with my clients that I was training changed my entire outlook on life," Wai said on the About section of his site. He now trains full-time and has taken additional tests to earn new certifications in the field. "Training to me is not just a profession but a labor of love and dedication," he said.