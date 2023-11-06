DWTS Star Emma Slater Said Parenthood Was To Blame For Her Sasha Farber Split

There are a lot of reasons why couples may get divorced, but the truth about one "Dancing With the Stars" couple is that the prospect of having kids sparked a split. As a guest on "The Viall Files" podcast, "Dancing With the Stars" pro Emma Slater talked about her divorce from fellow show dancer Sasha Farber and explained the true reasoning for it.

Slater made it clear that there were no bad feelings against Farber, and that she still cared for him. She explained, "It's really the kid thing, which seems very interesting because I do wanna have kids, I just don't wanna delay Sasha's path in having kids." Slater went on to say that she's still determining her path in regards to that side of life.

"And it's not something that I take for lightly," Slater added, "and I don't wanna enter into something that I'm not sure about, because I would just never do that." She also told podcast host Nick Viall that she felt "a resistance in life" the past few years without really knowing why, and that she struggled with those feelings. Having a semi-public life due to her TV career doesn't help.