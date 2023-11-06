Times Angelina Jolie's Father Jon Voight Publicly Supported Donald Trump

Millions of Americans were unhappy to learn Donald Trump had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, but none more so than the incumbent POTUS himself. He tried to prove the election had been stolen — a claim he makes to this day, despite numerous court rulings to the contrary. The following January 6, when Congress was poised to certify the results and declare Biden the winner, Trump held a protest rally in Washington that quickly turned into something more than mere flag-waving and slogan-chanting. Yet despite the chaos that resulted on January 6, Trump still refused to say he had lost the election.

Jon Voight had been urging his fans to vote for Trump's second term. A month before the election, he posted a video that began bluntly, "Biden is evil. Trump must win." Asserting that God wanted Americans to "vote for truths" rather than the "deceitful" Democrats, Voight called Trump "a man of integrity who is fighting for you." After the results were in, Voight released another video expressing his "disgust" at the results and declaring the country had entered "the greatest fight since the Civil War: the battle of righteousness versus Satan."

Three days after the insurrection, Voight declared that while the violence at the Capitol was wrong, the protesters' grievances were legitimate: "The ones who destroyed will be accountable, but the ones who truly wanted to share love and respect will be heard."