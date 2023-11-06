Stephen A. Smith Landed His General Hospital Role By Gushing About The Soap On TV

On the Tamron Hall show, Smith recalled how the lines he his character Brick spoke increased with each subsequent appearance, and the limited rehearsal time meant Smith once flubbed them, which held up production. "From that day forward I was like I don't mess around," he said. His mantra became to diligently know his lines before taping, remarking that without having those lines memorized, he'd never be able to connect with the character on a deep level.

Smith went on to say that commitment to his craft is courteous to the other actors because halting production "hurts to derail their momentum, their rhythm, and the kind of things that come with it and that's why I really, really take it so seriously." He recognized that "GH" is the stars' bread and butter, and he doesn't want his actions to affect them in a negative way.

Smith also gushed about a special friendship he's formed on the show. "I've been blessed and fortunate because I do scenes primarily with the star of the show and we've developed an incredible friendship, Maurice Benard and myself," he revealed. Smith shared one occasion when the characters had to mourn for someone who died, and Benard asked Smith to recall the time in real life when his own mother died, stating, "I need you to go back to that moment. I need you to embrace how you were feeling at that moment in time." Benard expressed his confidence in Smith's ability to draw on that sad time in his life to inform his acting, noting, "[And] that's exactly what I did."