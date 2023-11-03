Peter White, All My Children Alum, Dead At 86

Peter White joined "All My Children" in 1974, according to Soap Opera Digest. In an interview with the outlet in 2008, he praised the acting prowess of his late costar, Eileen Herlie, and he also defended criticism against soap operas. "They say you get on a soap, and it's a great training ground," White said. "That's bulls***. You have to be pretty damn good if you are going to be halfway decent on a soap."

Prior to his role as Lincoln Tyler, White took the advice of his collaborator Myrna Loy to act in "The Boys in the Band." Taking the role of Alan could have threatened White's career due to the play's subject matter surrounding sexuality and the time period in which the play premiered. White said, "Things were sort of really moving for me; I was doing so well, and I thought, 'I don't need this kind of risk.' ... And [Loy] said, 'Peter, if you are going to be an actor, you are going to have to take some risks in your life.'"

Fans are remembering White following the news of his death. One fan on X, formerly Twitter, called the actor "One of daytime's long-standing stalwarts. Rest in Peace #AllMyChildren's Peter White."