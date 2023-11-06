What Calista Flockhart Is Doing Today

Back in the '90s, few actors seemed to be rising in popularity as rapidly as Calista Flockhart. After appearing in shows like "As the World Turns" and "Loving," she landed the title role in "Ally McBeal," the now-classic Fox show about a Boston law firm. She also starred as Helena in the 1999 film adaptation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Although "Ally McBeal" only ran for five years, the show was hugely influential — Flockhart's star was on the rise and everyone assumed she had a massive career ahead of her.

However, after the show ended in 2002, Flockhart's career soon dwindled. Two years later, she starred in the show "Brothers & Sisters," but other than that, she only took on the odd film project or TV cameo until she took on a meatier role in 2015's series "Supergirl."

We can't help but wonder — whatever happened to Calista Flockhart? And why did her career slow down after "Ally McBeal?" As it turns out, her absence from the spotlight was due to a combination of family responsibilities and a desire to keep a low profile after the chaos of the "Ally McBeal" years. Here's what Calista Flockhart has been up to since leaving Ally behind in 2002.