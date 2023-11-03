Donald Trump Jr.'s Outlandish Request During Fraud Trial Testimony

Donald Trump Jr. got cocky before testifying in his father Donald Trump's civil fraud case. He was so cocky, in fact, that after his testimony, he asked the courtroom sketch artist something outlandish: "Make me look sexy." The artist, Jane Rosenberg, was sent by Reuters. She told the outlet Donald Jr. said he wanted his courtroom sketch to look like the courtroom sketch of Sam Bankman-Fried, which gave him a "superstar" look. (Perhaps Bankman-Fried is not someone Donald Jr. should try to emulate, considering he was found guilty on many counts of fraud.)

"I said, 'That's fake,'" Rosenberg told Reuters, referring to Bankman-Fried's courtroom portrait. "It doesn't look anything like him, doesn't look anything like Sam Bankman-Fried ... and there's no one in the courtroom drawing that."

Rosenberg told Insider the ultra-handsome (and ultra-inaccurate) courtroom sketch of Bankman-Fried that Donald Jr. showed her is AI generated, proving her point that no sketch artist draws like that.