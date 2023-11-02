Body Language Expert Tells Us Donald Trump Jr. Got Cocky Before Testifying

Every day brings something new for those following the Trump trial in New York. In a civil lawsuit filed by the attorney general of the state of New York, former president Donald Trump was named as one of the defendants accused of engaging in "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation." The attorney general claims that over the course of 10 years, annual financial documents were falsely reported, then used to commit fraud when securing bank loans and insurance premiums.

The civil trial is a bench trial, meaning there is no jury, and Judge Arthur Engoron will be deciding the outcome of the case. He has already found Trump liable for fraud, and he is now listening to testimony that will help him decide the ultimate punishment for the crime. This week, the focus of the trial has been on Trump's three children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, who have all been called to take the witness stand.

Trump Jr. started the familial procession on Wednesday, November 1, arriving at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan with a full entourage and demeanor that, based on his body language, was easily identified as cocky.