How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Style Has Evolved Over The Years

Back in 2006, Angelina Jolie sparked a media frenzy during her pregnancy with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, her first biological child with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Since Shiloh's birth that same year, the media has closely followed the child's every move. Throughout the years, Shiloh, now a teenager, has made a name for herself with her seemingly unexpected fashion choices.

Even as a toddler, Shiloh drew attention for her unique style, with Angelina revealing that Shiloh was the one making her own styling decisions. In a 2010 interview with Reuters, Angelina shared, "I think she is fascinating, the [clothing] choices she is making."

As she continued to grow up in the spotlight, more and more things Shiloh wore were deemed to be boy's clothes by society. Brad Pitt seemingly addressed the topic in a conversation with People, stating that his children are encouraged to express themselves regardless of societal expectations. Angelina also remained unfazed and echoed Brad's sentiments in her Reuters interview, noting that self-expression is crucial for a child. "I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not," the actor noted. Over the years, Shiloh has continued to demonstrate that her fashion choices are truly her own through her evolving style.