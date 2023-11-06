The Dangerous Hobby Kate Middleton Hopes George Doesn't Pick Up From Prince William

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales are a competitive, sporty couple, and they've passed on their love of athletic activities to their three children. When he was two, Prince George started skiing, and he was participating in triathlons at age ten. In addition, George has played soccer since about age seven — a sport that is said to be William's favorite.

While Kate has been spotted supporting George from the sidelines while he plays soccer, she's less excited about some of her oldest son's hobbies. Back in 2022, when George expressed a desire to learn martial arts, Kate was initially reluctant to give in as she was concerned about the potential aggressiveness of the sport. William, on the other hand, was in favor of the idea, believing it would help his son feel independent.

This isn't the first time the royal couple have differed in their opinions of certain pastimes. Besides sports, one of William's hidden hobbies is his lifelong enthusiasm for motorcycles. He was 19 when he got his license, and when he was 21, William noted that motorcycle riding gave him a break from the spotlight of royal life. "It does help being anonymous with my motorcycle helmet on because it does enable me to relax," William commented, per CNN. However, Kate is not a fan of William's motorcycling, and she plans to dissuade George from riding one of these zippy vehicles.