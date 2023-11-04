The Very Specific Reason Twitter Is Comparing Mike Johnson's Wife Kelly To Michelle Duggar

What do TV personality Michelle Duggar and the wife of newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson have in common? Quite a lot, actually.

On October 25, after a series of combative votes and fiery speeches, Republican Mike Johnson was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. Before being launched into such a prominent role, the Louisiana congressman had flown under the radar, garnering little attention as a politician. Now that he's Speaker, he's come under intense scrutiny on both sides of the political spectrum, as they wonder what his next move will be.

The story of Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle is eerily similar. Jim Bob is also a religious, conservative politician. He was elected into the House of Representatives in 1999 and served until 2002. He became even more famous — or perhaps infamous — after his family's life became a public spectacle in the reality TV show "19 Kids & Counting." And that often means the politician's spouse gets pulled into the spotlight. Johnson's wife Kelly and Michelle Duggar are both receiving attention, particularly for this shared characteristic: their voices. Social media users are drawing comparisons between the two religious women because their "unnatural" voices sound so much alike.