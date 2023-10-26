What We Know About New House Speaker Mike Johnson's Four Kids With His Wife Kelly
The frantic three-week search for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives after the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy concluded with the election of the fourth and final nominee, Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson. A lower-level, Trump-backed conservative and father of four, Johnson, his wife, Kelly, and his family live in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, according to the representative's government website bio.
Mike and Kelly Johnson have been married since 1999, opting for a "covenant marriage" that is largely religion-based and has stricter rules regarding divorce than a regular marriage. Representative Johnson told ABC News the decision was a "no-brainer," saying, "My wife and I both come from traditional Christian households. My own parents are divorced. As anyone who goes through that knows, that was a traumatic thing for our whole family."
The Johnsons had their first child, Hannah, on May 12, 2001. They welcomed their second daughter, Abigail, on August 21, 2002, a son, Jack, on July 17, 2005, and their youngest, Will, on October 26, 2010. The family of six spends time together hunting, attending sports games, visiting gun ranges, enjoying the outdoors, and attending church.
The Johnson family boasts a wide range of interests
New House speaker Mike Johnson's wife, Kelly, got her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education at Louisiana Tech and a Master's in Education at Centenary College. She was a school teacher in Webster Parish, Louisiana, before founding Onward Christian Counseling Services, LLC, as a licensed pastoral counselor. Kelly provides "confidential, biblically-based individual, marriage, and family counseling to the people of Northwest Louisiana," per the Onward Christian Counseling Services website.
The Johnsons' eldest daughter, Hannah, is a law student at Louisiana State University and the co-owner and cinematographer of media and advertising company Strong Wave Media, LLC (via LinkedIn). Her younger sister, Abigail, is following in her and her father's footsteps with plans to attend law school after graduating from Kelly's baccalaureate alma mater in 2024. Abby's LinkedIn profile states that she has worked with Technologix Group LLC and had a marketing and communication internship with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.
Jack Johnson, nicknamed "Gentleman" Jack by his dad, stays busy in school playing football, baseball, rodeo, track, and grappling martial arts. He has also played guitar in worship bands, other ministry-based performances, and for local businesses. The youngest Johnson, Will, was dubbed "Iron" Will by his father and is a skilled artist and baseball player.