What We Know About New House Speaker Mike Johnson's Four Kids With His Wife Kelly

The frantic three-week search for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives after the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy concluded with the election of the fourth and final nominee, Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson. A lower-level, Trump-backed conservative and father of four, Johnson, his wife, Kelly, and his family live in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, according to the representative's government website bio.

Mike and Kelly Johnson have been married since 1999, opting for a "covenant marriage" that is largely religion-based and has stricter rules regarding divorce than a regular marriage. Representative Johnson told ABC News the decision was a "no-brainer," saying, "My wife and I both come from traditional Christian households. My own parents are divorced. As anyone who goes through that knows, that was a traumatic thing for our whole family."

The Johnsons had their first child, Hannah, on May 12, 2001. They welcomed their second daughter, Abigail, on August 21, 2002, a son, Jack, on July 17, 2005, and their youngest, Will, on October 26, 2010. The family of six spends time together hunting, attending sports games, visiting gun ranges, enjoying the outdoors, and attending church.