The Unusual Vegetable North West Was Caught Eating
You never know what you're going to see when you tune in to "The Kardashians." A spin-off of their original reality-TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that ran from 2007 to 2021, this Hulu version entered its fourth season in 2023. While the early years focused on the famous Kardashian sisters growing up, falling in love, getting married, and getting divorced, the current incarnation includes all kinds of extras — namely, children. Lots and lots of children.
Kim Kardashian is a mom of four via ex-husband Kanye West, and her offspring are part of the Kardashian entourage regularly featured in the series. Daughter North is the oldest of her brood, and Kardashian celebrated her 10th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy," she wrote.
The entrepreneur makes it a point to spend one-on-one time with North, and in a November episode of "The Kardashians," she found out a very interesting fact about her daughter: North apparently has a very strong palate. The duo were having a cooking date in their kitchen, with the younger half focusing on making sushi rolls, while mom fried up a batch of chicken. When Kardashian glanced over at her daughter, North was happily munching away — on an onion.
Kim Kardashian is surprised at her daughter's snack choice
With a note of disbelief, Kim Kardashian watched her daughter North West bite into a whole raw onion, papery skin and all, during the episode of "The Kardashians." "Can you eat it like that?" Kardashian questioned, to which her daughter responded by offering to share.
When the two moved from the kitchen to the table, North continued to munch, taking bite after bite out of the vegetable. "You're just going to eat an onion like an apple," Kardashian persisted, then turned to the behind-the-scenes crew to comment, "This is what she does, people, she eats veggies like apples."
Moments later, Kardashian embraced her daughter in a hug and tried to smother her with kisses. After getting up close and personal, the Skims founder realized there was a big difference between North eating an apple and North eating an onion. "Oh my gosh!" she exclaimed. "This onion breath is gonna make me cry." North just laughed, but her mom was on the verge of crying. "It's so strong. Oh my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?"
Kardashian wasn't the only one who was a little flabbergasted at North's choice of a snack. "The most shocking part about this week's episode of #TheKardashians was watching North eating an onion like an apple," a viewer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another commented, "North is a CHARACTER eating an onion like an apple is WILDD."
Kardashian would agree her daughter is a character and has her own way of doing things.
Peeling back the layers of the duo's relationship
During that same episode of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian spoke about her daughter North and her unique personality. "North is really special and smart and creative, and definitely beats to her own drum," she said in her camera confessional. "Like her personality is really, really silly." And that includes taking a big bite — or five or six — out of an onion.
The duo are close, dressing up in matching "Clueless" costumes for Halloween, hanging out at Los Angeles Lakers basketball games together, and having cooking dates. Kardashian and North's father, Kanye West, have joint custody, but it's often Kardashian who is in charge of her daughter's upbringing. The "American Horror Story" actor has admitted being a single parent can be hard, especially with a daughter as feisty as North.
"Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet," Kardashian shared on "The Kardashians," referencing her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. She explained the lesson is about patience, and it's her daughter who is running the classroom. "She teaches me patience. She teaches me about life."