The Unusual Vegetable North West Was Caught Eating

You never know what you're going to see when you tune in to "The Kardashians." A spin-off of their original reality-TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that ran from 2007 to 2021, this Hulu version entered its fourth season in 2023. While the early years focused on the famous Kardashian sisters growing up, falling in love, getting married, and getting divorced, the current incarnation includes all kinds of extras — namely, children. Lots and lots of children.

Kim Kardashian is a mom of four via ex-husband Kanye West, and her offspring are part of the Kardashian entourage regularly featured in the series. Daughter North is the oldest of her brood, and Kardashian celebrated her 10th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy," she wrote.

The entrepreneur makes it a point to spend one-on-one time with North, and in a November episode of "The Kardashians," she found out a very interesting fact about her daughter: North apparently has a very strong palate. The duo were having a cooking date in their kitchen, with the younger half focusing on making sushi rolls, while mom fried up a batch of chicken. When Kardashian glanced over at her daughter, North was happily munching away — on an onion.