The Biggest Sisterly Feuds Between Kim & Kourtney Kardashian
Despite their immense fame, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are not immune to sibling rivalry, a persistent theme showcased in their long-running E! reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and now continuing in their latest Hulu series, "The Kardashians." The ongoing tension between the sisters, which has spanned over a decade, remains a huge aspect of their narrative. Despite their seemingly charmed lives, the drama between Kim and Kourtney keeps unfolding, providing sufficiently juicy content for their audience.
While the sisters don't have an apparent reason to fight as much as they do, there could be a simple psychological explanation for it — Kourtney is the oldest of the Kardashian siblings while Kim is the second-born child. Kim's notorious attention-seeking behavior has been annoying Kourtney for years, which she has openly expressed. As the pendulum of the spotlight swings from one sister to another, their disagreements seem to intensify.
As Kourtney embraces new milestones in her life, including her marriage to musician Travis Barker and the anticipation of their first child together, the dynamics of her relationship with Kim seem to be evolving. Could Kim, in turn, be grappling with feelings of being overshadowed? Kourtney believes so, but Kim consistently counters with her perspective, ensuring that the clashes between them persist without a break.
The video game fight
Die-hard fans of the Kardashians will recall a significant clash between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, one of their first fights that played out on television during an earlier episode of their E! reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." This particular feud revolved around Kim's video game, "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood."
In the episode, Kim asked Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian if they would participate in her video game, but noted that they wouldn't be getting paid. Kourtney immediately reacted to the absence of compensation, remarking, "Kim is making it seem like she is doing us a favor." Tensions escalated in another scene when Kourtney yelled, "I don't want to be in your video game," leading to a heated exchange. Kim, visibly frustrated, went on a rant, questioning why Kourtney wouldn't do this as a favor given all that Kim had done for her. She then mentioned how Scott Disick, Kourtney's then-boyfriend, called her and advised buying Kourtney a pair of shoes as a thank-you for participating in the game. "I bought her a f***ing career," Kim asserted.
In a later scene, Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, revealed that Kourtney had issued a cease-and-desist letter to Kim. Although Kourtney eventually dropped all legal action, this episode marked one of the first instances where Kim expressed a sense of entitlement, feeling that her sisters owed her for their success. Despite the initial conflict, it appears that Kourtney did eventually receive some compensation, as she was later featured in the game.
'The least exciting to look at' moment
This televised clash between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian caused a major stir on the Internet when it aired in 2018. The incident unfolded as the sisters were attempting to coordinate their annual holiday card photo shoot amid their hectic schedules. Kim initially tried to find a compromise, but tensions rose when Kourtney insisted on finishing filming by 4 p.m. to spend time with her kids.
Kim erupted, exclaiming that nobody wanted Kourtney present at the shoot anyway. The fight continued with Kim stating her first notorious phrase of the fight — "Maybe if you had a business that you were passionate about, then you would know what it takes to run a f***ing business, but you don't. So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about." Kourtney left the room, and Kim dropped her second bombshell phrase, "She's the least exciting to look at."
In another scene, Khloe Kardashian attempted to mediate by calling Kourtney. However, tensions flared again when Kim intervened and told Kourtney that she doesn't do anything and thus can't be calling the schedule shots. In a quivering voice, Kourtney replied, "You're a very disturbed, evil human being." Fast forward to 2021, the incident was revisited on Kylie Jenner's YouTube channel, where Kourtney disclosed that it profoundly affected her. The sisters then brought Kim into the conversation via phone call, where she acknowledged that her comments were indeed "a low blow."
The infamous physical altercation
The undoubtedly biggest feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian unfolded during Season 18 of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," when the sisters literally got into a fight. The dispute ignited when Kim remarked that she and Khloe Kardashian were the only ones with a consistent work ethic, provoking Kourtney, who defended herself and warned Kim not to mention it again. Despite Kim trying to laugh it all off, Kourtney erupted and threw a water bottle at her.
The situation quickly escalated into a pushing match between the two, with Kim telling Kourtney, "Don't ever come at me like that. I swear to God, I will punch you in the face." After more shoving around, Kourtney delivered the first blow to Kim's arm. Khloe attempted to intervene, but the conflict persisted, with Kim slapping Kourtney across the face. Kourtney soon punched her back, seemingly harder, as Kim's head bounced off the wall next to her, leaving a foundation mark behind. They then finally separated and went into different parts of the house.
In a solo confessional, a bewildered Kim expressed confusion about Kourtney's behavior. Unsurprisingly, the argument continued when they came back to the same room. Kourtney eventually left the space, declaring, "I don't want to be near your fat ass."
The Dolce & Gabbana wedding drama
This ongoing fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has been persisting for quite some time, showing no signs of resolution. The tension escalated in 2022, soon after Kourtney married Travis Barker in an Italian ceremony, where they donned outfits crafted by Dolce & Gabbana. Interestingly, Kim later collaborated with the same Italian designer duo for her own collection, a move Kourtney perceived as "[using her] wedding as a business opportunity."
In Season 3 of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kourtney candidly discussed the situation, revealing that she feels like Kim never really sought her approval before partnering with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Kim, on the other hand, thinks that she approached the matter with respect, ensuring none of her choices for the collaboration resembled those from her sister's nuptials. Kourtney, during a conversation with Kendall Jenner, expressed her discontent with the timing of Kim's D&G project and stated that Kim doesn't find anything sacred enough to turn down a business deal.
In a different clip from the Hulu show, Kourtney described Kim as a mercenary and asserted that Kim would have reached out to her if she felt any remorse for her choices. "It's ingrained in her core," Kourtney said of Kim's greed. Although the sisters did have an on-camera discussion, it appears that a complete resolution eluded them, with their conflict extending into subsequent episodes.
The intense phone call argument
In Season 4 of "The Kardashians," Kourtney and Kim Kardashian got into it once again, despite seemingly resolving issues in the previous season. Kim took to her solo confessional to shed light on where she stands with Kourtney, revealing that things were good until both sisters became aware of the comments they had made about each other on the show behind their backs. "We got mad all over again," remarked Kim.
The episode then shifted to a phone argument between the two. Initially, the conversation remained civil as they discussed how they handled the entire wedding situation. However, tensions escalated when Kourtney suggested that Kim drew inspiration from her Italian ceremony, to which Kim promptly responded that there was more that she didn't like than the opposite.
The exchange took a harsh turn as Kourtney accused Kim of being an egomaniac and a narcissist, asserting that Kim's fixation on clothing is not what their feud was about. According to Kourtney, Kim was not genuinely happy for her at the wedding. "You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention," she added. Kim countered by stating that this narrative existed solely in Kourtney's mind and noted that the rest of the family and even Kourtney's friends spoke negatively about her because of how much she's changed. When Kim mentioned that Kourtney's kids feel the same way, the confrontation reached its peak, with Kourtney labeling Kim an "evil witch." Before hanging up, Kourtney told Kim, "I f***ing hate you."