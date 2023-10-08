The Biggest Sisterly Feuds Between Kim & Kourtney Kardashian

Despite their immense fame, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are not immune to sibling rivalry, a persistent theme showcased in their long-running E! reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and now continuing in their latest Hulu series, "The Kardashians." The ongoing tension between the sisters, which has spanned over a decade, remains a huge aspect of their narrative. Despite their seemingly charmed lives, the drama between Kim and Kourtney keeps unfolding, providing sufficiently juicy content for their audience.

While the sisters don't have an apparent reason to fight as much as they do, there could be a simple psychological explanation for it — Kourtney is the oldest of the Kardashian siblings while Kim is the second-born child. Kim's notorious attention-seeking behavior has been annoying Kourtney for years, which she has openly expressed. As the pendulum of the spotlight swings from one sister to another, their disagreements seem to intensify.

As Kourtney embraces new milestones in her life, including her marriage to musician Travis Barker and the anticipation of their first child together, the dynamics of her relationship with Kim seem to be evolving. Could Kim, in turn, be grappling with feelings of being overshadowed? Kourtney believes so, but Kim consistently counters with her perspective, ensuring that the clashes between them persist without a break.