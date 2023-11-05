Meet The Royal Families Of Africa

We know just about everything there is to know about UK's royal family (or so it seems), but the Windsors aren't the only royals in the world. As of 2023, there are just under 30 monarchies across the world, with most of the seven continents containing countries that have at least some form of monarchy. Unsurprisingly, there are several monarchies in Europe, with the United Kingdom (obviously), Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and more having royalty of some kind. There are quite a few monarchs in the Middle East, like King Abdullah in Jordan, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Qatar, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia. Asia has multiple monarchies, too, with countries like Japan, Brunei, and Thailand having an emperor, sultan, and king, respectively.

Many of those countries and titles likely rang a bell in regards to royalty — many of them have notable monarchs at the forefront and are talked about often in international news and politics. However, Africa may not be known on a global scale about its monarchies as much. Though not quite as well known as King Charles or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the royal families of Africa are an important aspect of the culture of the continent and the individual countries, and their stories are just as intriguing as the other monarchs in the world. Meet the royal families of Africa.