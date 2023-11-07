What Is Maria Shriver's Connection To John F. Kennedy?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may know Maria Shriver's name because of her longtime role as First Lady of California; Shriver married movie star-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1986, and when Schwarzenegger became Governor of California in 2003, she became First Lady of the Golden State. Later in the marriage, the couple unfortunately made headlines for Schwarzenegger's cheating scandal, leading the pair to separate in 2011 before eventually finalizing their divorce in 2021.

You may also recognize Maria Shriver for her career as a television journalist. Since 1983, her face has been synonymous with TV news. She started her on-screen work as a national news correspondent for CBS in 1983 before moving on to become an anchor for "CBS Morning News." After that, she worked for NBC News, then "The Today Show," and later "Dateline." Though she stepped away from her journalism career after becoming First Lady of California to prevent a conflict of interest, she made a comeback in 2013, joining NBC again.

Since 1999, she has also authored seven books for children and adults. One of the books that is closest to her heart is titled "What's Happening To Grandpa," which is aimed at helping kids understand the effects of Alzheimer's disease, which Shriver's own father was diagnosed with in 2003. As a result, she founded the Women's Alzheimer's Movement and has been active in supporting the cause in the years since. And while all of this is impressive in itself, there is another reason Shriver is famous: She is a member of the infamous Kennedy family.