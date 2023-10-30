A Glimpse Into Maria Shriver's Love Life After Arnold Schwarzenegger

Maria Shriver may have felt unnoticed in her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger but she took it as a lesson. Shriver never should've faded into the background in the first place, however. The Governator's former wife was born into the prestigious Kennedy family; she is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the sister of President John F. Kennedy and, by the time she married Schwarzenegger in 1986, Shriver had already established herself as a successful journalist. When Schwarzenegger announced his bid for California governor, Shriver was by his side, falling seamlessly into the role of a politician's wife.

Sadly, their picture-perfect union came crashing down when Shriver learned, in 2011, that the former bodybuilder had fathered a child with their housekeeper years before. She separated from Schwarzenegger, though their divorce was not finalized until 2021. Since then, Shriver's dating life has been a bit of a mystery, though there have been some indications that she may have found love again. The only man that Shiriver has been linked to since she left Schwarzenegger is political analyst Matthew Dowd. While neither publicly announced it, the couple was spotted out together looking rather cozy with one another years ago.