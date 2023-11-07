What Matthew Perry And Chandler Bing Had In Common, According To Friends Director James Burrows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The late Matthew Perry had a remarkable Hollywood career, with his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends" standing out as his perfect fit. According to "Friends" director James Burrows, who spoke with Today, Perry's natural blend of humor and awkwardness made him ideal for the role.

When auditions for the show began, Perry quickly became a top choice for the creators, as was noted in Dennis Bjorklund's "Friends: Behind the Scenes." However, at the time, he was already committed to another show, "LAX 2194," a futuristic series on baggage handlers at the LAX. Perry revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he almost had to turn down "Friends" because of this, but fortunately, "LAX 2194" got canceled, freeing him to take on the now-legendary role of Chandler.

Chandler was written as witty but dry and insecure, according to Bjorklund's notes. Interestingly, the character was actually supposed to be gay, as he was partially modeled after David Crane, one of the "Friends" creators. However, Perry portrayed the straight-guy persona so convincingly that the gay aspect was written out. As a joke, the writers had everyone mistake Chandler's sexuality, mirroring Perry's real-life experiences.

The actor shared more similarities with his iconic character, prompting us to question how they aren't one and the same.