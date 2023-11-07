A Look At DWTS Star Derek Hough's Sweet Friendship With Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi

For fans of "Dancing With The Stars," ABC's popular dancing contest, there's a lot to love. Witnessing the mesmerizing, gravity-defying dances performed each week is just one of the reasons viewers can't get enough of the award-winning TV show. There's also the fun that comes from watching a friendship bloom between our favorite recurring professional dancers and their celebrity dance partners. Of course, not all of the partners become the best of friends — we've seen our share of feuds on "Dancing With The Stars" — but when they do become pals, it's always fun to see.

One of our favorite friendships to blossom from "DWTS" is the one between veteran dancer Derek Hough and Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late and great wildlife expert Steve Irwin. The pair partnered together for Season 21 and were completely in tune with each other throughout the contest. Their close friendship helped them secure their spots as the winners of their season. Here's a look back at Derek and Bindi's sweet friendship which won over millions.