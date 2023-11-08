What We Know About Hallmark Star Laura Vandervoort's Relationship With Adam Coates

She was Visitor Lisa on "V," Supergirl on "Smallville," and a werewolf on "Bitten," so it's been nice to see Laura Vandervoort playing a regular person on the Hallmark Channel (for once). Indulging in her more human romantic side, the typically blonde actor appeared in "Playing Cupid," and she also starred in a classic Hallmark Christmas movie, "A Christmas Together With You."

Vandervoort has found love in real life too. Although there's no confirmation on when the couple first met, the actor has been dating Adam Coates since at least January 2022, when he started popping up in the star's Instagram feed. Both native Canadians, they love to spend time at home with their dogs, get together with friends, and have a major appreciation for the great outdoors — even if Vandervoort prefers warmer weather.

"With 100% honesty ... I am a complete wimp when it comes to the cold and Adam is not," she admitted in an Instagram post. "We love staying active & going on long dog walks even in the winter but I'm usually [freezing]." Thankfully, she's got Coates on hand to keep her warm.