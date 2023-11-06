What We're Wanting From Tricia Cast's Return As Nina On The Young And The Restless

Tricia Cast and her "Young and the Restless" character Nina Webster go way back. She originated the role in 1986 and was a mainstay until 2001. Returning briefly in 2008, she's been recurring ever since, recently starring on the November 2, 2023 episode, which was dedicated to Lauralee Bell's 40th year playing Christine "Cricket" Blair on the beloved sudser. Nina is the mother of Detective Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), who has been presumed dead on a few occasions due to his dangerous job but has nevertheless survived.

Spoilers reveal that Chance is going to get shot in the line of duty at some point during the week of November 6, and he's going to need his mom there to help him through it. Now that Nina is back on "Y&R" for what promises to be a longer stay than usual, fans are more than ready for a family reunion. When Cast spoke to Soap Opera Digest for an interview posted on November 1, she was hopeful she would be returning as Nina.

"I was crossing my fingers," the soap star admitted. "I knew Lauralee [Bell, Christine] had been working more so I kind of thought, 'Yeah, maybe so.' It's always a nice surprise." And it seems that the timing is going to be perfect for Chance.