General Hospital's Anna Shoots Charlotte, And Fans Blame Her Father, Valentin
The question of who's been tormenting former superspy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) has been weighing on everybody's mind on "General Hospital." After her home was burned down, she stayed at the Metro Court Hotel until it was vandalized and she found a new place to live. Determined to see if someone from her espionage-laden past is behind the nefarious deeds, Anna pulled a trunk containing several files from her days at the WSB from storage and thought she found something — a former case involving a person known only as Forsyth. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) learned that his daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) may have been Anna's stalker.
Valentin chose not to inform Anna about what he discovered, instead bringing the girl to psychiatrist, Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), who determined in his personal notes that Charlotte was hiding something. She then stole the keys to Anna's new home, dressed in a black hooded cloak, and snuck in on the November 3 episode. Anna had returned from telling her friend and the DA, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), about her discovery of Forsyth, when she sensed someone was in her apartment. Cautiously drawing her gun and entering dramatically, Charlotte was enshrouded in shadows and pointed her non-functioning flashlight at her. Without hesitation, Anna assumed it was a weapon and opened fire, gunning down the young girl. Now fans are outraged over Valentin's poor parenting choices.
Fans agree Anna is not at fault
On November 5, Michael Fairman TV posted an article discussing the ramifications of Anna Devane shooting Charlotte Cassadine on "General Hospital." The article was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "Anna Shoots Charlotte: What Will Happen Next?" The fans weren't overly concerned with the outcome of the scenario, instead laying the blame at Valentin's feet, arguing that Anna wasn't at fault and he should have told her the moment he learned Charlotte was potentially her stalker. One upset viewer responded, "I'm so angry with Valentin for keeping this from Anna. This is not her fault. Now she has to carry this guilt. Ugh."
After Anna's hotel room was ransacked, Valentin went to his friend Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), who owns half of the hotel, and together they viewed the security footage, spotting Charlotte entering Anna's room around the time of the incident. The fact that they didn't tell Anna about this has raised the ire of many fans, with one tweeting, "Valentin should tell the truth that he and Nina hid the truth." Fans are concerned that this lie could mean the end for her and Valentin before their relationship has even started. Sure, he panicked when he learned Charlotte was most likely behind much of the terrorizing Anna has gone through, but he should have told her right away so the two could have found a solution to the problem together.