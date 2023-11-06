General Hospital's Anna Shoots Charlotte, And Fans Blame Her Father, Valentin

The question of who's been tormenting former superspy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) has been weighing on everybody's mind on "General Hospital." After her home was burned down, she stayed at the Metro Court Hotel until it was vandalized and she found a new place to live. Determined to see if someone from her espionage-laden past is behind the nefarious deeds, Anna pulled a trunk containing several files from her days at the WSB from storage and thought she found something — a former case involving a person known only as Forsyth. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) learned that his daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) may have been Anna's stalker.

Valentin chose not to inform Anna about what he discovered, instead bringing the girl to psychiatrist, Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), who determined in his personal notes that Charlotte was hiding something. She then stole the keys to Anna's new home, dressed in a black hooded cloak, and snuck in on the November 3 episode. Anna had returned from telling her friend and the DA, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), about her discovery of Forsyth, when she sensed someone was in her apartment. Cautiously drawing her gun and entering dramatically, Charlotte was enshrouded in shadows and pointed her non-functioning flashlight at her. Without hesitation, Anna assumed it was a weapon and opened fire, gunning down the young girl. Now fans are outraged over Valentin's poor parenting choices.