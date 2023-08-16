General Hospital: 5 People We Suspect As Anna Devane's Mystery Stalker
On "General Hospital," viewers have known since 1985 that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had been a double agent for both the World Security Bureau and its enemy counter-agency, the evil DVX. However, in the show, it wasn't public knowledge until recently. Forced to quit the WSB to save it from public embarrassment, Anna's now being terrorized by an unknown person she suspected was someone she wronged as a counterspy. The word "murderer" was painted on her door, a sniper opened fire at the Metro Court Hotel when she was talking with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and her house was rudely torched. But not much is known about what she actually did as a double agent, so the culprit is not likely someone from that era.
Since the unmarked sniper rifle used was traced to a WSB storage facility, Anna then assumed the Bureau wanted to eliminate her, but the burning of her house seemed too amateurish — although detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) countered that it would be the perfect ruse to deflect attention away from the WSB. Her longtime nemesis Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) can't be the attacker because we saw Anna visit his cold, dead body in the morgue. The criminally insane escape artist, Heather Webber (Alley Mills), had a vendetta against Anna, but recently came off of a major storyline, so "GH" most likely won't use her anytime soon.
But there are many other villains who could fit the bill.
Alexandra Marick
The reigning theory online is that Alexandra Marick (Finola Hughes), Anna's evil twin sister — no soap opera surprise there – is behind the heinous acts. But that's too obvious. Sure, Alex was in the DVX and impersonated Anna several times over the years, but that's why it seems like such a stretch. Is "General Hospital" really going to go back to that well? But, it bears consideration, because the writers could be setting us up for the ol' switcheroo — they could introduce the concept of Alex being the perpetrator, then fake us out by making everyone believe it's a red herring. Similarly, another theory online is that Anna's love interest, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), has turned bad, but we're throwing that speculation out with the bath water as he's worked hard to reinvent himself as a good man.
No, Alex is a more likely candidate. When last we saw Alex, Anna shot her on the Haunted Star, she fell into Lake Erie and was believed dead. But presumed death hasn't stopped other characters from coming back before. We know that Alex and Anna were part of a memory-mapping project, and many of Anna's memories weren't hers, but Alex's. So, it's possible what Anna believes were her crimes as a double agent were actually committed by Alex. Therefore, Alex could be torturing Anna for her own crimes in some kind of sick, deadly game, leaving her well within the realm of possibility as a contender.
Paul Hornsby
One of the best "General Hospital" murder mysteries was the Derisifol Murders, perpetrated in 2015 by then-district attorney, Paul Hornsby (Richard Burgi). His reign of terror started when he sought revenge on Kyle Sloane (Robb Derringer) for raping his daughter, as well as the doctors involved in her botched care. But he ended up killing more and more people as they started to figure out he was murdering citizens in the hospital with a muscle relaxant called derisifol. He and Anna ended up in a cat-and-mouse game over several crimes that were committed, and ultimately she captured him, saving the life of his ex-wife, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). He got 30 years in jail in 2016 and still remains there.
Paul could very well have been stewing in Pentonville, plotting his revenge against Anna. It would make sense that he would take advantage of the fact that she's been publicly disgraced by the revelation of her past crimes before she became a champion of law and order. Heck, even the evil Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) — who had the information about Anna's past publicly revealed posthumously, just to get back at her for trying to stop his many nefarious schemes — could have pulled some strings to get Paul an early release. He may even have set Paul up with the untraceable rifle. Paul could use her current turmoil as a smoke-screen to hide his agenda to terrorize and ultimately kill her.
Olivia Jerome
As far as psychopathic mobsters go, Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) created the perfect recipe for mayhem: A pinch of poisoning, a dash of bombing, a tablespoon of kidnapping, a gallon of assaulting, heaping helpings of murder, and voilà, Port Charles flambé! Her obsession with memorable mobster Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) got ridiculously out of control, and she ended up causing the miscarriage of his and Anna's unborn child. Probably not a smart move, even for a cunning killer such as herself. She terrorized Anna and Port Charles for years, but fortunately, through the actions of Sonny Corinthos, Olivia was ultimately sent up the river. However, when Anna Devane was facing jail time in December 2022 for a crime she didn't commit, incarcerated drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) cautioned his sister, Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis), to prevent Anna from going to prison because he knew Olivia would be gunning for her.
Considering how recent that warning was, there's a high probability that somehow Olivia is back and orchestrating the attacks on Anna. She has mob connections, and burning someone's house down to terrify them is right in her wheelhouse. And we wouldn't put it past her to have had the sniper purposely miss his target, just to mess with Anna. Olivia was as lethal as they come, however, her recipes always included a dollop of psychosis, so if it's truly her behind everything, it's going to get really ugly, really fast for Anna.
Pikeman
Because the WSB had seemingly forgiven Anna Devane for her past transgressions in the 1980s, she continued to serve not only as an agent but also worked in various law enforcement capacities throughout the decades. As a result, this put her on the opposite side of the fence with Sonny Corinthos, the most powerful mobster in the U.S. However, Sonny had bonded with her daughter, Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), and was there for her at times when Anna couldn't. Thus, the two formed an unlikely friendship that's lasted to this day. Sonny recently had some dealings with a government weapons contractor called Pikeman, and Anna figured out that Valentin brokered the deal between them. On top of that, she recently recalled that when the Bureau was interrogating her after her sordid past was made public, she saw a folder in their office with Pikeman's logo on it.
She's starting to suspect that maybe this mysterious group was behind the attacks on her. Sonny was also assaulted by a sniper recently when setting things up for a Pikeman shipment to move through his territory. On top of that, he's dealing with yet another mysterious group that's trying to swipe information on his dealings with Pikeman. It's very possible that Pikeman is not only trying to kill Anna but Sonny as well. It would be truly amazing to see them work together and have them team up in a major gun battle to save their skins.
Grant Putnam
"General Hospital" has been mining its own past to create some fun stories and tie the continuity together, as evidenced by the recent Greenland adventure. One bad guy from the past long overdue for a return is the insane villain Grant Putnam, who had been replaced by a lookalike DVX agent. The agent ended up being the good guy and changed his name to Grant Andrews. The real Grant, however, had lost his mind after having been hit on the head during the switch. He captured Anna and terrorized her with his German shepherd named Satan. Grant was in the midst of bricking her up in the basement of a cabin when Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Duke Lavery rescued her. You've got to figure he's definitely been seething in jail since 1988, biding his time and planning his revenge against Anna.
Soap Spoiler took things even further by theorizing that he's the one behind Pikeman. That speculation is rather flimsy, though, because he wouldn't have been able to amass such power from prison. It's more likely that he gained enough contacts in Pentonville to procure an untraceable sniper rifle from the WSB's storage facility. Painting words on her door and lighting her house on fire is easy-peasy. If we were to put money on it, our bet would be that Grant Putnam is the one targeting Anna Devane, whether or not he's running Pikeman, and a showdown between the two would be thrilling!