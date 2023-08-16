General Hospital: 5 People We Suspect As Anna Devane's Mystery Stalker

On "General Hospital," viewers have known since 1985 that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had been a double agent for both the World Security Bureau and its enemy counter-agency, the evil DVX. However, in the show, it wasn't public knowledge until recently. Forced to quit the WSB to save it from public embarrassment, Anna's now being terrorized by an unknown person she suspected was someone she wronged as a counterspy. The word "murderer" was painted on her door, a sniper opened fire at the Metro Court Hotel when she was talking with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and her house was rudely torched. But not much is known about what she actually did as a double agent, so the culprit is not likely someone from that era.

Since the unmarked sniper rifle used was traced to a WSB storage facility, Anna then assumed the Bureau wanted to eliminate her, but the burning of her house seemed too amateurish — although detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) countered that it would be the perfect ruse to deflect attention away from the WSB. Her longtime nemesis Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) can't be the attacker because we saw Anna visit his cold, dead body in the morgue. The criminally insane escape artist, Heather Webber (Alley Mills), had a vendetta against Anna, but recently came off of a major storyline, so "GH" most likely won't use her anytime soon.

But there are many other villains who could fit the bill.