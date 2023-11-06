Tragic Things About Taylor Swift's Life

Over the course of her music career, Taylor Swift has amassed one of the largest fan bases in the world. Between sold-out stadium tours and over 270 million Instagram followers, it's hard to imagine the "Shake It Off" singer being unpopular. Still, she didn't always have the popularity she does today. Swift has shared that she spent most of her school days with hardly any friends and was often left out and bullied. "Junior high was actually sort of hard, because I got dumped by this group of popular girls. They didn't think I was cool or pretty enough, so they stopped talking to me," she told Teen Vogue in 2009.

Speaking to GQ, Swift relayed a story from when she was in middle school. She'd called several of her classmates to invite them to the mall, but all of them claimed to be busy. She went to the mall with her mother instead, only to see that all the girls who had made excuses not to go with her were already hanging out at that very mall.

Her own school experiences have made the singer especially compassionate towards her young fans. In a private Instagram message (via ABC News) sent to a teen girl dealing with bullying, she wrote, "I know why you're crying because I've been in your place." Later in the heartfelt message, she encouraged the fan, saying, "Just don't let them change you or stop you from singing or dancing around to your favorite song."