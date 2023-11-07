Princess Ariane Of The Netherlands Is Growing Up Fast

Princess Ariane of the Netherlands was born on April 10, 2007, in The Hague, Netherlands. Her father, King Willem-Alexander, and her mother, Queen Máxima, were thrilled with her arrival, viewing Ariane as the perfect addition to their ever-growing family. In the spirit of belonging and togetherness, the tiny princess was given a name starting with the letter "A" to match the names of her two older sisters, Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, and Princess Alexia. Within a few weeks, however, the newborn's health went south, generating a heart-wrenching crisis.

Things first started going wrong for Ariane around the time she turned 1 month old. Accompanying her royal parents on a ski vacation in Austria, the youngest princess of the Netherlands suddenly fell ill. Desperate, Máxima and Willem-Alexander rushed Ariane to the hospital, where she was admitted for a potential infection of the lungs. Unfortunately, it was decided that the baby's health was just too frail for her to be discharged right away. Instead, the tiny royal spent three full days in the hospital, as she fought for her life. Ultimately, Ariane pulled through and returned home to find 30,000 "get well soon" cards from the citizens of her country.

In 2023, at 16 years old, Ariane is infinitely stronger than the newborn who once battled a lung infection. These days, the princess is known as an avid biker, an intellectual thinker, and an internationally-minded young woman.