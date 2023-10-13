All About Prince Christian Of Denmark's Lavish 18th Birthday Gala

When Prince Christian was born on October 15, 2005, his fate was sealed. Unlike other children of his generation, this brown-haired, blue-eyed royal would grow up in the public eye. Indeed, as the first-born son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, the adorable royal is second in line to be monarch of Denmark. Thus, while his contemporaries were engaging in activities like soccer or art, Christian was learning how to do the royal wave. While other kids' photos were being hung on their parents' mantel, Christian's were being published in People magazine.

If the differences between the prince and other kids of his era were already quite stark, these days they are growing even more distinct. With Christian's 18th birthday fast approaching, the young royal's life is expected to take a major turn. Speaking to the Danish publication B.T., royal expert Lars Hovbakke Sørensen revealed, "[Christian] will be given relatively more tasks than he has now, so he will have a completely different life when he turns 18" (via Express). Sørensen alluded to the prince's birthday marking the end of a press deal that guaranteed him relative privacy until he reached adulthood.

Even though this new phase of Christian's life is expected to be challenging, he seems determined to celebrate it with all his might. On the very night of his 18th birthday, the prince will throw a massive party that will include a fancy dress code, famous guests, and a palace dance floor.