Why Matthew Perry Never Got His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has been honoring icons of the entertainment industry since its initial eight stars were placed in 1958. "Friends" actor Matthew Perry was offered a star on the Walk, but it has yet to come to fruition. According to TMZ, Perry was chosen to receive a star in 2013. However, in 2018, the star ceremony had yet to be set up and time ran out on the offer.

Ten years after the initial offer, and even after his death at 54, Perry could still get a Walk of Fame star. TMZ reported that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wants to make one for Perry. The Chamber thinks it would be very easy to get approval from the Walk of Fame selection committee's chair. However, they cannot move forward without permission from Perry's family.

The star ceremony also requires a $75,000 bill to cover the costs, but the money does not just have to be from Perry's family. Any of his friends or collaborators could chip in.