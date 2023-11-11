General Hospital's Maura West Let Reality TV In On A Huge Moment

Back in 2000, Maura West and Scott DeFreitas were expected their first child together. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the couple agreed to document the birth and arrival of their first son together, Joseph. Both already had children from previous relationships, but they wanted to do something special for their first child together. While both West and DeFreitas were already well-known and established actors in the daytime television world, many fans were surprised to see them on TLC's "A Baby Story." This was way before anyone even heard of TLC's famous Gosselin and Duggar families. It was a reality series that first aired in 1998 and documented couples preparing for the arrival of their newborn child. The duo was even huge fans of the series, as DeFereitas said at the time, "We enjoy the show so much that we just want to be a part of it."

The one requirement for filming the show was for the story to have a happy ending, which the couple did have with the arrival of Joseph in March 2000, per TV Guide. The episode even shared highlights of West and DeFreitas cuddling the newest addition to their family and taking him out for a walk near their Connecticut home. Luckily, there were no Port Charles mobsters in sight, as it was just a sweet and memorable baby story that kept the 'reality' in reality series.