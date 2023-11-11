Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Former football star turned sports broadcaster Michael Strahan is a proud father of four: Tanita and Michael Strahan, Jr., whom he welcomed with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and twins Sophia and Isabella Strahan, whom he shares with second wife, Jean Muggli. Each of his children has gone on to create different lives for themselves outside of their father's spotlight. Tanita works as an illustrator, while Michael keeps a relatively low profile. Even the twins have chosen to embark on unique paths.

Sophia and Isabella attended different high schools, and after graduating in 2023, the sisters chose to go to separate colleges. Sophia enrolled at Duke University in North Carolina, while Isabella headed to the University of Southern California on the West Coast. While the twins do appear close, sharing the occasional photo on social media with one another, it's clear the ladies have their own lives, with Isabella showcasing her personality online and making a career out of her gorgeous looks.