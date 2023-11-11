Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous
Former football star turned sports broadcaster Michael Strahan is a proud father of four: Tanita and Michael Strahan, Jr., whom he welcomed with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and twins Sophia and Isabella Strahan, whom he shares with second wife, Jean Muggli. Each of his children has gone on to create different lives for themselves outside of their father's spotlight. Tanita works as an illustrator, while Michael keeps a relatively low profile. Even the twins have chosen to embark on unique paths.
Sophia and Isabella attended different high schools, and after graduating in 2023, the sisters chose to go to separate colleges. Sophia enrolled at Duke University in North Carolina, while Isabella headed to the University of Southern California on the West Coast. While the twins do appear close, sharing the occasional photo on social media with one another, it's clear the ladies have their own lives, with Isabella showcasing her personality online and making a career out of her gorgeous looks.
Isabella launched a modeling career in high school
Before she even graduated from high school, Isabella Strahan had begun modeling. In July 2022, Isabella made her catwalk debut, walking in a fashion show for formal gown designer Sherri Hill. Her doting father, football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, shared a video from the event on his Instagram. In the clip, Isabella was seen getting her makeup done behind the scenes before stepping onto the runway wearing several different custom gowns from Hill's collection. Once the event was completed, she posed for photos with Hill and her dad. Strahan couldn't contain his excitement, writing in the caption, "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."
Now, Isabella seems to be taking her modeling career even more seriously. She is currently signed to Women 360 Management in NYC and Women Management in L.A. The Los Angeles agency has a portfolio of Isabella's work on its website, as well as booking information. Isabella also has both firms tagged in her Instagram bio.
Isabella seems to enjoy traveling the world
In addition to walking in fashion shows, Isabella Strahan seems to have a strong love for vacationing. During Summer 2023, the young woman shared several images from her stunning excursions. In June 2023, Isabella enjoyed some fun in the sun in Albany, Bahamas. The next month, she shared photos of her Lisbon, Portugal trip. The very next month, Isabella once again relished in some overseas delight, posting pictures of herself traveling in Madrid, Spain. Also, in August 2023, she uploaded more images posing in a bikini, which commemorated the end of her summer travels.
"Live with Kelly and Michael" host Michael Strahan has described Isabella as the more chill twin, telling "New York Family" [via People], "She's more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up." Though leading a different life from that of sister Sophia Strahan, they still share the same passions for horseback riding and volleyball. Though it's unclear what's next for Isabella, it's clear she has a lot of different interests she can pursue.