A Look At Michael Strahan's Messy Custody Battle With Ex Jean Muggli

ABC news anchor Michael Strahan once made some pretty serious allegations against his wife Jean Muggli, claiming she was guilty of abusing their twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella. In court documents, he said Jean behaved in a "pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years" and went on to cite how she didn't take them to court-ordered therapy and had them miss sporting events they were supposed to participate in. Jean denied the claims and the court eventually dismissed them.

Meanwhile, Jean accused Michael of failing to help pay for Sophia's and Isabella's horseback riding lessons, as well as not paying her for cost of living adjustments regarding child support. "Michael has now taken the position that he will no longer contribute directly to these expenses," Jean said in court documents, according to The Sun, "leaving me with a significant financial burden to carry on my limited financial resources."

She went on to accuse Michael of spending more money on his dog than on his daughters. She asked for updated financial stipulations, including an increase in child support to $220,543.97 annually, a 50% reimbursement for the $450,802.73 she spent on their children and their activities, and $321,654.98 for support arrears.