Harry And Meghan Deny Rumors They Blew Off King Charles' Birthday Celebration

By now, it feels as though the feud between the British royal family and its black sheep Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been going on as long as the Wars of the Roses. The prince's need to speak his truth was utterly at odds with the palace's "never complain, never explain" motto. As a result, feelings were hurt, apologies were demanded but never given, and the divide between Harry and his closest kin seems ten times wider than the distance between London and Montecito.

In the latest chapter of the royal saga, insiders claimed that Prince Harry was snubbing the milestone birthday of his dad, King Charles III. The newly crowned monarch will turn 75 on November 14 and is reportedly planning a quiet family celebration at his residence in Clarence House. But his younger son and daughter-in-law, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be no-shows. The Sunday Times claimed that the Sussexes got an invite to the party, but that the Duke of Sussex would not be traveling from California for it. The news roused the anti-Harry faction, always eager for any new proof of the prince's disrespect for his father.

But wait — all may not be as it seems. Word came down on November 6 from the Sussexes' spokesperson that tells a very different story. "In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday," the spokesperson told The Messenger. "It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misrepresented this story."