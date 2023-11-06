Insiders Claim Prince Harry Is Snubbing His Dad's Milestone Birthday

King Charles III's last landmark birthday – his 70th – looked very different from his upcoming 75th. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even postponed their honeymoon to ensure that they could make Charles' 70th. This year, though, Harry is reportedly "not making the trip from California" and "has no plans to return to the U.K. any time soon," The Times reported. The last time Charles extended an invitation to Harry — in September on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death – he also declined to travel across the pond. Now the father and son haven't seen each other in over a year.

It's clear to anyone that there's still some bad blood and a bit of awkwardness between the two royals. Even so, the invitations on Charles' part haven't stopped coming. A friend of Harry's told Cosmopolitan that perhaps a bit of space is a good thing at the moment. "There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is under way after the aftershocks of the book and the interviews," the source said, adding, "But that doesn't change the King's love for his son. He'll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that's not who he is." Hopefully after some time apart, a reconciliation will be in Harry and Charles' future.