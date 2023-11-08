The Messiest Moments From Scooter Braun And Yael Cohen's Divorce

Scooter Braun, who was one of the most successful music industry executives at one point, gained prominence for managing artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift at the height of their careers. However, the music mogul's own career took a major downturn following Braun's highly publicized feud with Swift, triggered by his controversial acquisition of the rights to her first six albums. In 2021, Braun experienced personal turmoil as well, ending his seven-year marriage to Yael Cohen, the mother of their three children.

However, despite an outwardly amicable split, the former couple had their fair share of messy moments, including alleged cheating scandals and even media manipulation. Braun and Cohen, who tied the knot in 2014 and subsequently welcomed two sons and a daughter, made major efforts to remain on good terms in the wake of their breakup, according to an Us Weekly source. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, with Braun agreeing to a settlement that included a $20 million payout, the family home, a car, and some artwork for Cohen.

Additionally, the music executive committed to a monthly child support payment of $60,000 and was given joint custody with his ex-wife, as reported by People at the time. However, the split grew increasingly complicated when Braun reportedly hid Cohen's affair, which was a purported catalyst for their separation.