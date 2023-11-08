Matthew Perry's Proposal To Former Fiance Molly Hurwitz Wasn't All That Romantic

Although Matthew Perry never married, he got pretty close twice, once with Lizzy Caplan, whom he planned to propose to but never did, and again with actual fiancé Molly Hurwitz. The future couple originally met in 2018 and started dating shortly after. For the most part, they liked to keep things low-key as they swapped out glamorous red carpets for quieter date nights. But in December 2019, we got our first glimpse into their relationship as Hurwitz reportedly posted a festive snap of Perry to Instagram and called him her boyfriend.

In the same month, a source offered insight into their relationship to The Sun: "Molly has been seeing Matthew for months, they mix in the same circles and she's originally from New York where they have spent time together." They added, "She has a very quirky sense of humor and they hit it off immediately." The insider also shared that Hurwitz was particularly helpful for Perry's sobriety because she didn't enjoy parties or public attention.

On paper, it seemed like the couple was thriving and, in 2020, Perry popped the question, later telling People, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." However, the couple called it quits in 2021. While it's normal for celebrity engagements to end, it's rare to see the proposal contribute to the downfall of a relationship. Sadly, that was the case for Hurwitz and Perry.