Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Bares All About Their Deep Connection In First Tribute

The world continues to mourn the sudden death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. Adding to the outpouring of grief and sweet remembrances, producer Molly Hurwitz, Perry's ex-fiancée, shared an intimate tribute on Instagram that sheds light on their deep connection. Hurwitz started by acknowledging Perry's indisputable acting prowess: "He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented."

The actor's former paramour also provided an insight into what the "Friends" reunion did for his self-confidence, recalling, "As the 'Friends' reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F***, I was so good!!! See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Despite the shared moments of joy and laughter, their relationship was far from perfect. Hurwitz continued, "But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known." However, she clarified that there were plenty of positives from their time together.