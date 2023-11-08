A Look At Hallmark Star Jill Wagner's Married Life With David Lemanowicz
On the Hallmark channel, Jill Wagner is known for starring in happily-ever-after stories such as Pearl in Paradise," "Hearts of Winter," and even the unexpectedly canceled "Mystery 101." While these made-for-TV flicks showcase the type of uplifting romances and feel-good mysteries that the network is known for, Wagner's real-life love story similarly feels like something out of a movie. The former "Wipeout" host has been married to retired hockey player and U.S. Army Major David Lemanowicz since 2017, with their love story kicking off with something of a missed connection.
"He was a hockey player and he came through North Carolina and we had about three dates, and then he was 'missing in action' until about five years ago," Wanger told "Extra TV" (via Heavy) about their original romance, which kicked off when she was 17 and her future husband was 20. While the two had a chance encounter in Afghanistan, where Lemanowicz was deployed and Wagner was visiting via a USO Tour, it wasn't until 2016 that they rekindled their romance.
"He walked into a restaurant in Los Angeles that I was walking out of. So, literally, it was like the two ships crossing in the night," Wagner told "AUSA's Army Matters Podcast," explaining that the two became engaged only three months after their unexpected LA reunion. Since then, the couple has tied the knot and started a beautiful family, creating their very own Hallmark love story.
They had a relaxing Southern wedding
Jill Wagner married David Lemanowicz in April of 2017 at a beautiful North Carolina wedding. Wagner provided a little insight into the inspiration behind her special day when interviewing with It's A Wonderful Movie. "I wanted my wedding to be as southern as gone with the wind," she told the blog. "I had mine in NC at Rose Hill Plantation. The boys got to shoot skeet, the girls got to drink champagne and relax in the mansion."
In addition to finding some photos of the milestone event on Instagram, you can also check out a slideshow of the wedding day on YouTube. The featured snapshots showcase the wedding's outdoor ceremony, which took place on the grand front porch of a southern mansion, Wagner's beautiful wedding dress designed by Mark Zunino, and the couple's family-filled indoor reception.
Since marrying, Wagner and Lemanowicz have lived together at Scott Mansion Farms in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, with the Hallmark star often featuring photos and videos of her rural lifestyle on Instagram. The actor also frequently posts loving photos with her husband, sharing glimpses into date nights and couple vacations.
The couple has a beautiful family together
Since they tied the knot in 2017, Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz have been growing their family. While the former hockey player has a daughter named Lija from his previous marriage, whom Wagner seems to lovingly embrace as her stepdaughter, the couple also has two daughters together.
The duo welcomed Army Gray in April 2020, choosing a patriotic name to honor the little one's July 4th conception and their family's military ties. Then, in August 2021, Wagner and Lemanowicz's daughter Daisy Roberta was born. In an Instagram from then, the Hallmark star opened up about her labor complications and voiced her appreciation for her devoted husband.
"On August 19, 2021 you held my hand as we welcomed our sweet little Daisy Roberta Lemanowicz into this world. Neither one of us knowing the madness the hours following would hold." Wagner wrote in a "love letter" to her husband, adding that both she and their daughter experienced complications, though her husband remained a rock through and through. "It's been the toughest 11 days of my life but it was your strength that pulled us all three out of it."