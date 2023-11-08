A Look At Hallmark Star Jill Wagner's Married Life With David Lemanowicz

On the Hallmark channel, Jill Wagner is known for starring in happily-ever-after stories such as Pearl in Paradise," "Hearts of Winter," and even the unexpectedly canceled "Mystery 101." While these made-for-TV flicks showcase the type of uplifting romances and feel-good mysteries that the network is known for, Wagner's real-life love story similarly feels like something out of a movie. The former "Wipeout" host has been married to retired hockey player and U.S. Army Major David Lemanowicz since 2017, with their love story kicking off with something of a missed connection.

"He was a hockey player and he came through North Carolina and we had about three dates, and then he was 'missing in action' until about five years ago," Wanger told "Extra TV" (via Heavy) about their original romance, which kicked off when she was 17 and her future husband was 20. While the two had a chance encounter in Afghanistan, where Lemanowicz was deployed and Wagner was visiting via a USO Tour, it wasn't until 2016 that they rekindled their romance.

"He walked into a restaurant in Los Angeles that I was walking out of. So, literally, it was like the two ships crossing in the night," Wagner told "AUSA's Army Matters Podcast," explaining that the two became engaged only three months after their unexpected LA reunion. Since then, the couple has tied the knot and started a beautiful family, creating their very own Hallmark love story.