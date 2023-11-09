Inside Madelyn Cline's Relationship With Pete Davidson
Much to his chagrin, comedian and actor Pete Davidson's complicated dating history has drawn lots of attention from the general public, and that hold true for his relationship with Madelyn Cline. Us Weekly first linked him to Cline, of "Outer Banks" fame, in September 2023. An insider told Us Weekly that Davidson and Cline were dating and said that the duo grabbed breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel after staying there overnight. The source did not tell the outlet how Cline and Davidson met.
In another Us Weekly article from September, the speculation continued. The outlet reported that the couple bonded fast after a few weeks of dating, according to an anonymous source. The insider said, "[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they've spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time."
A few days after that unconfirmed news broke, The U.S. Sun shared a new story about Davidson and Cline spending time in Las Vegas together. Davidson was in the city for a comedy show, and the Sun's insider said, "Madelyn went along to support Pete." They added that the stars "were not hiding their romance." Cline and Davidson had friends join them on this trip, and they stayed in a lounge at their hotel and talked while the others "went off to gamble."
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline were spotted heading to the 'SNL' afterparty together
As of this writing, Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have yet to confirm anything about their rumored relationship. Cline's Instagram page has been devoid of mentions of Davidson, and the "Saturday Night Live" alum no longer uses social media. However, paparazzi snapped pictures of the duo walking together and holding hands in October 2023. The photos were taken after Cline attended the "SNL" episode Davidson hosted.
Cline reportedly sat with Davidson's family to watch his "SNL" performance, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that she looked like she was enjoying the show. Afterward, they attended the afterparty together. Someone told People, "They seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves."
Cline and Davidson were not the only rumored, star-studded couple making waves at the "SNL" afterparty. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the episode taping and also went to the after party. A source that told Page Six about Swift and Kelce mentioned, "Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson also seemed to be enjoying each other and having fun with the group."
Pete Davidson doesn't love the attention about his dating life
Madelyn Cline's most public relationship (prior to her being linked with Pete Davidson) was when she dated her "Outer Banks" co-star Chase Stokes until November 2021. She and Stokes continued to work together after their split, and it seems Stokes' girlfriend, Kelsea Ballerini, gets along with Cline very well.
Davidson has had many high-profile relationships, some of the most notable being with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. His latest flame before Cline was Chase Sui Wonders, and a split between the "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-stars was announced August 2023. However, Davidson doesn't understand or enjoy the media attention garnered by his love life. In a March 2023 interview with Jon Bernthal on "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal" (via Us Weekly), Davidson explained his perspective. "I don't think it's interesting," the comedian said. "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."
Davidson also said that he met his girlfriends while working. On the attention, he added, "Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that's a really s***ty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working."