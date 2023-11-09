Inside Madelyn Cline's Relationship With Pete Davidson

Much to his chagrin, comedian and actor Pete Davidson's complicated dating history has drawn lots of attention from the general public, and that hold true for his relationship with Madelyn Cline. Us Weekly first linked him to Cline, of "Outer Banks" fame, in September 2023. An insider told Us Weekly that Davidson and Cline were dating and said that the duo grabbed breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel after staying there overnight. The source did not tell the outlet how Cline and Davidson met.

In another Us Weekly article from September, the speculation continued. The outlet reported that the couple bonded fast after a few weeks of dating, according to an anonymous source. The insider said, "[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they've spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time."

A few days after that unconfirmed news broke, The U.S. Sun shared a new story about Davidson and Cline spending time in Las Vegas together. Davidson was in the city for a comedy show, and the Sun's insider said, "Madelyn went along to support Pete." They added that the stars "were not hiding their romance." Cline and Davidson had friends join them on this trip, and they stayed in a lounge at their hotel and talked while the others "went off to gamble."