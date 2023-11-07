General Hospital's Zakary Risinger Has No Regrets Over Being Recast

On "General Hospital," Danny Morgan's parents are Sam McCall and the late Jason Morgan. While Danny hasn't been seen much in Port Charles lately, the show recast his portrayer, Zakaray Risinger, with an older-looking teenager, Asher Antonyzyn. Since the 2023 Halloween episodes featured quite a few youngsters, the show is likely gearing up for a story involving Danny. Risinger took over for Porter Fasullo in 2021, and on Instagram, his parent-operated page posted his debut on November 24 of that year, with a photo of the young boy and the caption, "Excited to finally be able to share that Zakary has joyfully accepted the recurring role of Danny Morgan on @generalhospitalabc airing today! We are so GRATEFUL."

Also that same day, Starkidz Staff announced Risinger would be playing Danny on X, formerly known as Twitter, and fans marveled at his resemblance to his on-screen dad, Steve Burton. However, after barely two years on the show, Risinger's Instagram page announced disappointing news on November 3, 2023, stating, "The cat is out of the bag that there is a new Danny Morgan in Port Charles. We have known about this for some time and would like to express deep gratitude for the opportunity to play Danny, even for a short time." The post confirmed that Risinger was not upset by the news, adding, "Zak is flooded with opportunity right now, and there is NO sadness."