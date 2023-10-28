General Hospital Recasts Danny Morgan To Join New Teen Cast Additions

They say that kids grow up fast, but the kids on daytime television grow up even faster. Because some of the soap opera storylines progress at such a rapid speed, many child actors are SORAS'd, meaning the ages of some of the child characters are accelerated so as to better adjust the timeline of a story. Therefore, they come down with Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome and grow up pretty much instantly.

It happens very often and on almost every daytime television show. Tate and Holly's SORAS recast on "Days of Our Lives" has a lot of fans interested in what's ahead for them in Salem as of fall 2023, while the character Joey Johnson has also been an example of SORAS on the hit Peacock soap, too.

Moving over to "General Hospital," young Danny Morgan, who is the son of Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) has also been SORAS'd with a newcomer taking on the role. His name is Asher Antonyzyn, and from what we know so far, he's about to get a lot of airtime in Port Charles.