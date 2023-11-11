Tragic Details About Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey is the daughter of two actors, Joel Grey and Jo Wilder, and was perhaps always destined for a life in the spotlight. But her teenage years were not without complications, and at 16, she was testing boundaries and rebelling. In an interview with People in 2022, she revealed that her parents were "controlling" and strived for perfection. This resulted in a lot of pressure being placed on a teenage Grey.

"There was lots of drugs and drinking. All the time," she told the outlet. "I had a boyfriend, we were out at clubs at night. I would change at his house and go to school. I was living a double life." She added that she was never interested in dating other teens when she was young. "I never dated a teenager in my life. I don't think I ever even kissed a teenager."

She also touched on this time in her life in her memoir, "Out of the Corner," writing, "No teenager should be swimming in waters that dark ..." One of the dark things she referred to was an unwanted pregnancy, which resulted in an abortion. "It's such a grave decision. And it stays with you," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2022. However, she pointed out the silver lining. "I wouldn't have my life. I wouldn't have had the career I had, I wouldn't have had anything."