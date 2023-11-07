King Charles' Role For Princess Anne At His First Opening Of Parliament Shows Their Bond

King Charles III's first State Opening of Parliament in November 2023 marked a historic occasion for the newly-appointed king and his younger sister, Princess Anne. As a testament to their close bond and a reward for the Princess Royal's steadfastness, King Charles appointed Princess Anne to the honorable role of Gold Stick-in-Waiting for the November ceremony.

The prestigious position originated as a personal bodyguard to the monarch, though the role adopted a solely ceremonial function since Queen Victoria's reign. The parliamentary event marks the second time Princess Anne has taken on the role — the first being at King Charles' historic coronation in May 2023. And although Anne attended many State Openings with her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, this particular ceremony was the first time the Princess Royal entered the chamber alongside a reigning monarch.

"This is a fantastic addition by the King and further cements the Princess Royal's role as his most trusted lieutenant," a royal source told the Mirror ahead of the event.