Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 11/13

The month of November is in full swing, which means the holidays are right around the corner for the citizens of Salem. It's time to celebrate what's important in life: family (when they actually get along), friends (when they aren't betraying you), and significant others (when they aren't pressuring you to become a fugitive and skip town with them). Buckle up, "Days of Our Lives" fans, because we've got a fresh round of spoilers for the upcoming week.

Aside from these storylines, fans can expect to see Melinda attempt to stop Sloan from ruining her relationship with Eric, Leo land in trouble with the law again, Tate and Holly grow close during a difficult time, and Theresa doubt her involvement in Konstantin's plan for Victor's fortune. Currently, the biggest stories revolve around Leo and Dimitri's fate, Sarah and Xander's custody battle, and Nicole giving birth and her missing baby.

For curious fans, here's what's happening on "Days" the week of November 13, 2023.