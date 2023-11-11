Mario Lopez's Daughter Is Growing Up So Fast

Some children want to be an only child, while others are excited for a sibling. Gia Francesca Lopez fell into the latter category, and there was great excitement around her becoming a big sister. "She's thrilled. She can't wait. We'll see when the baby comes if she acts different, but she's thrilled," Lopez told Parade in a 2013 interview ahead of his second child's arrival.

While she has two brothers, Dominic and Santino, when she was a toddler, Gia wanted a sister. "I [already] have a girl, and to have one of each would be nice," Lopez said before Dominic was born in 2013. "But I'm just really hoping for a healthy baby." But his daughter felt differently. "I think Gia wants a little sister. But she changes her mind. She wants a monkey, really," he shared. "But I think she's going to have to learn some sharing duties once the baby comes."

Gia became a sister for the second time in 2019 when Santino was born. And before his arrival, she and Dominic had been excited to help pick out his name (although it's unclear if they got what they wanted). "They're fighting over names," Lopez told Us Weekly at the time. "They're both fired up! We have some contenders."