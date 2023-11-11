This British Royal Freaked Out When They Got To Meet Childhood Idol Tia Mowry

While Princess Eugenie has made it clear that she isn't a fan of the "Princess" title, she sure enjoys the perks of being in the British royal family. While royals are not exactly celebrities, their status grants them access as stars in their own right. So, while Eugenie may have grown up surrounded by world leaders, she was truly in awe upon meeting her favorite childhood actor.

Eugenie opened up about the moment on the "White Wine Question Time" podcast while recalling her and her sister Princess Beatrice's favorite childhood shows. "Have you seen that TV show called 'Sister, Sister'? Remember that TV show? It was on Nickelodeon ... That, 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch,' and 'Kenan & Kel' were our favorite shows," she told host Kate Thornton. "I met one of the sisters, Tia, the other night, and, oh, my gosh, I got so overexcited!"

Princess Eugenie of York is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and a first cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry. Many celebs have embarrassed themselves while meeting royals, but in Eugenie's case, the roles were reversed.