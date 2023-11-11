This British Royal Freaked Out When They Got To Meet Childhood Idol Tia Mowry
While Princess Eugenie has made it clear that she isn't a fan of the "Princess" title, she sure enjoys the perks of being in the British royal family. While royals are not exactly celebrities, their status grants them access as stars in their own right. So, while Eugenie may have grown up surrounded by world leaders, she was truly in awe upon meeting her favorite childhood actor.
Eugenie opened up about the moment on the "White Wine Question Time" podcast while recalling her and her sister Princess Beatrice's favorite childhood shows. "Have you seen that TV show called 'Sister, Sister'? Remember that TV show? It was on Nickelodeon ... That, 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch,' and 'Kenan & Kel' were our favorite shows," she told host Kate Thornton. "I met one of the sisters, Tia, the other night, and, oh, my gosh, I got so overexcited!"
Princess Eugenie of York is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and a first cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry. Many celebs have embarrassed themselves while meeting royals, but in Eugenie's case, the roles were reversed.
Princess Eugenie fangirled when meeting Tia Mowry
It's no surprise that Princess Eugenie was starstruck by Tia Mowry, who starred in the hit '90s sitcom "Sister, Sister" alongside her identical twin, Tamera Mowry. The two portrayed sisters who had been separated at birth and were reunited as teenagers. The show follows their characters, Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, as they move in together and with their adoptive parents. The show's success helped catapult the twin sisters to teen stardom, and "Sister, Sister" ran for six seasons until 1999.
When Eugenie spotted the "Twitches" star out in public, she couldn't help but freak out. "I was like, 'Oh, my God,' and I took a picture and sent it to [Beatrice], and it was every '90s child's dream in front of me," Eugenie recounted on "White Wine Question Time." "I obviously behaved like an idiot the other night, but [yeah], I do get starstruck. I think it's more about respect."
The Princess of York has also had to keep her cool when meeting other Hollywood stars. When she spied an unnamed actor from the film "The Truth About Cats and Dogs?," Eugiene reacted similarly. "I ran up to him and was like, 'I'm such a big fan, Oh my god, oh my god,' and I totally fangirled out," she shared.
Princess Eugenie is friends with many celebrities
As a royal herself, Princess Eugenie has a notable circle of friends that includes several famous faces. Eugenie is associate director of Hauser & Wirth, a world-renowned art gallery that has put her in close contact with high-profile art connoisseurs. The royal also frequents social scenes with pop stars such as Ellie Goulding. The two appear to be close friends and have even gone on double dates together (via Hello Magazine).
Additionally, her mother, Sarah Ferguson, has several celeb contacts herself. Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Demi Moore are just a few of her longtime friends. Moore and Ferguson are especially close, as the two bonded over their practice of Kabbalah, a form of Jewish mysticism, in the early 2000s (via Today).
Maintaining her friendship with Ferguson more than a decade on, Moore attended the Princess' wedding in 2018. In addition to being a fashionable affair, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding at Windsor Castle boasted a high-profile attendee list. Harper's Bazaar reported the likes of Campbell, singer Ricky Martin, and model Cara Delevigne were all in attendance.