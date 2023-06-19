Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990, and like other members of the royal family, she doesn't possess just one official name. In fact, her full name is Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York, and each name chosen has a special meaning and connection back to royal roots.

Her first name, Eugenie, honors Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, who went on to become the Queen of Spain after marrying King Alfonso XIII in 1906. Her second name honors the former monarch, Queen Victoria, while Helena is in honor of Queen Victoria's third daughter. With numerous ties to her royal roots involved, it isn't surprising that she has retained her royal title throughout the years.

Her chosen name was also a shock at the time, as bettors never once suspected Eugenie as an option. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 1990, bookmakers William Hill said they had taken thousands of bets on what the princess' name would be, but not even one for the name Eugenie. She seemed to follow tradition when welcoming her first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021. Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes told People at the time of the couple's pregnancy announcement that early betting favored Arthur for a boy, with other odds suggesting James, Edward, Albert, and Frederick.