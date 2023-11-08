General Hospital Star Eden McCoy's Tribute After Her Mother's Death Brings Tears To Our Eyes

Eden McCoy has grown up before the eyes of "General Hospital" viewers after assuming the role of Josslyn Jacks in 2015 at just 12 years old. Josslyn has been a mainstay on the canvas ever since her arrival with her involvement in key storylines like the tragic death of Oscar Nero. Throughout McCoy's tenure on "GH," Josslyn's close ties to family and friends have been at the center of her most significant moments. More specifically, Josslyn's deep bond with her mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), is depicted quite often. The characters not only bear a striking resemblance to each other, but they have similarly fiery personalities as well.

However, although Josslyn's relationship with her onscreen mother is currently in a good place, offscreen McCoy is facing a devastating reality involving her own mom. In a heartbreaking revelation, McCoy took to Instagram to share the news of her mother's passing in a lengthy post, writing, "It feels bizarre and almost performative to make a post so personal on the most impersonal space, but many people who knew my mother and also knew me didn't know what was going on, and this is the easiest way to let everyone know."

She continued, "They also deserve to mourn and part with her in whatever way they may choose. My mother has fought an intense battle with cancer for the past 2 and a half years and has now left us physically."