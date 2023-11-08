General Hospital Star Eden McCoy's Tribute After Her Mother's Death Brings Tears To Our Eyes
Eden McCoy has grown up before the eyes of "General Hospital" viewers after assuming the role of Josslyn Jacks in 2015 at just 12 years old. Josslyn has been a mainstay on the canvas ever since her arrival with her involvement in key storylines like the tragic death of Oscar Nero. Throughout McCoy's tenure on "GH," Josslyn's close ties to family and friends have been at the center of her most significant moments. More specifically, Josslyn's deep bond with her mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), is depicted quite often. The characters not only bear a striking resemblance to each other, but they have similarly fiery personalities as well.
However, although Josslyn's relationship with her onscreen mother is currently in a good place, offscreen McCoy is facing a devastating reality involving her own mom. In a heartbreaking revelation, McCoy took to Instagram to share the news of her mother's passing in a lengthy post, writing, "It feels bizarre and almost performative to make a post so personal on the most impersonal space, but many people who knew my mother and also knew me didn't know what was going on, and this is the easiest way to let everyone know."
She continued, "They also deserve to mourn and part with her in whatever way they may choose. My mother has fought an intense battle with cancer for the past 2 and a half years and has now left us physically."
Several of McCoy's GH costars offered their condolences
Toward the end of Eden McCoy's Instagram post about the painful death of her mom, she shared, "My one wish is that we will meet again. You carried me with you for 9 months and now I will carry you forever. I see you everywhere." Not only did McCoy's comments tug at the heartstrings of her fans and followers, but several of the actor's "General Hospital" co-stars expressed their deepest condolences in the comments regarding her loss.
Her on-screen mother, Laura Wright's, response reflected the close connection the pair share on and off TV: "I love you so so much. I am here for you always xo." Maurice Benard, who plays Josslyn Jacks' former stepfather, Sonny Corinthos, and who recently suffered the loss of his close friend, Tyler Christopher, also commented: "So sorry darling it's all very hard to understand. You just have to keep moving forward." In addition to her "GH" castmates, there was an outpouring of support from the soap opera community as a whole for McCoy during this difficult time, extending to the casts of "The Young and the Restless" and "Days Of Our Lives."
Michelle Stafford from "Y&R" wrote, "Oh man. She was lovely. Just lovely. Sending you so much love and strength Eden." With someone like McCoy, who has grown up before our eyes, it's easy to understand why co-stars and fans alike might feel extra connected to her.